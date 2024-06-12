Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,307,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after buying an additional 293,714 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

