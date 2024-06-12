Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 46.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 31.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Elastic Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
