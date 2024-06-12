Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 46.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 31.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.