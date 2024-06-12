Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 321.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

