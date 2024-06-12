Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,527 shares of company stock worth $229,018. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

