Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile



Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

