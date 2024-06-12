Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 501.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

