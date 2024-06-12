Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 1,240 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $712.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

