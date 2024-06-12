Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 21,164 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cameco Trading Down 5.2 %

CCJ opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.