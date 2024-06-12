Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 26,659 TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.06% of TriMas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRS opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

