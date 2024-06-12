Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 51,483 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

