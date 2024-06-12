Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $698,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Woodward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

