Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 297,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 983,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

