Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

