Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.27. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 932,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,005 shares of company stock valued at $141,689 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,368 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

