NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Stock Price Up 13%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

NeoVolta Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

