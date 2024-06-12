NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $138.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NTAP opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. NetApp has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

