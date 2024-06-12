NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

