Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Neurogene Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

