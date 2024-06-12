New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $40.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
