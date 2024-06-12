New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.