NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $954.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

