NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.