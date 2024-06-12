NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

