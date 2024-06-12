Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Down 4.3%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.35 and last traded at 0.36. 17,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.38.

Nexus Uranium Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.46.

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

