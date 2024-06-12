Nick Daddario Sells 600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

