Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

