NOV Inc. (NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NOV has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Get Our Latest Report on NOV

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.