Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.28.
Nutrien Trading Down 3.5 %
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
