NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.91 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

