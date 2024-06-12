Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Bank of America

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.31. Oculis has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

