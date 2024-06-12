Oculis’ (OCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Oculis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.31. Oculis has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

