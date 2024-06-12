Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

