OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

OPHC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

