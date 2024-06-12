Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

