Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32.

Oracle stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.18.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

