Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

