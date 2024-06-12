Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

