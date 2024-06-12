Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

