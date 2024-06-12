Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.