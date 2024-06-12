Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $10.35. Orion Group shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 407,495 shares.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

