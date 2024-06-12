Ossiam Buys 4,159 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,864 shares of company stock worth $2,122,592. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

