Ossiam Cuts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

