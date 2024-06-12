Ossiam Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ossiam lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,791,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 367,647 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 4,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

