Ossiam Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ossiam lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

