Ossiam Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.