Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

