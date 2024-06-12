Ossiam Has $1.16 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $627.44 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.24 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.42. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

