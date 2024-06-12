Ossiam Has $1.21 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,171,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $276.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.