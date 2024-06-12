Ossiam Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $379.10 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

