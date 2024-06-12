Ossiam Purchases 2,521 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 35.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

