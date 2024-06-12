Ossiam Purchases 4,600 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108,207.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

